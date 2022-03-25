Three Goal 2nd Period Lifts Wolves to Victory

Port Huron - The last time the Prowlers and Wolves played at McMorran place, the goalies stole the show. Having locked up a playoff spot last weekend, the Prowlers came into tonight's game with the confidence needed when taking on the 1st place team in the league. The Prowlers were provided an enormous jolt to their lineup with a returning Austin Fetterly. As for the wolves, Justin MacDonald looked to continue his rapid scoring pace. In net for the Prowlers tonight was Richard Shipman, and in net for the Wolves was Adam Beukeboom.

Like the last time the Prowlers and Wolves played in Port Huron, the Prowlers got out to an early 1-0 lead as Michael Mann was able to tuck home a wraparound attempt. Shipman saved the first shot from Mafouz. The Prowlers responded five minutes later when Alex Johnson fired a shot past Buekeboom to tie the game at one. The Wolves found the back of the net for the 2nd time off a beautiful passing play, with Brendan Hussey pushing it past Shipman to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead. The wolves outshot the Prowlers 14-12 in the period.

The Wolves dominated in the 2nd period scoring three times and ending the period with a 5-1 lead. MVP front runner Justin MacDonald started the scoring as he was able to clean up net-front garbage and for his 58th goal of the season. Nolan Slachetka scored the 2nd goal of the period for the wolves when he was able to bury home a rebound chance after Richard Shipman made an excellent initial save. The final goal of the period was set up by Slachetka making a great pass to Andrew Harrison for an easy tap-in goal.

The Prowlers were able to score twice in the final frame, but the three-goal 2nd was too much for the Prowlers to overcome as the Wolves came away with the 5-3 victory tonight. The Prowlers and Wolves will be back tomorrow at 6 pm.

