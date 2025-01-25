Hat Tricks Surge Past Wolves, 9-3, Split Weekend Set

January 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks unleashed the same scoring barrage that helped them the last time they hosted the Watertown Wolves.

Danbury scored seven unanswered goals in a 9-3 win at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Vadim Frolov and Jacob Ratcliffe each scored twice to help the Hat Tricks tie their season-high in goals and finish the weekend with four points. Gleb Bandurkin tallied a game-high four points (1g, 3a).

Cory Anderson scored on a deflection from an offensive-zone faceoff one minute into the game. The 30-year-old forward then logged an assist on Danbury's fourth goal in the first to reach 100 points in his professional career (63g, 37a).

Bandurkin gave the Hat Tricks a 2-0 lead 2:38 later, slipping a wrist shot past Anton Borodkin on the short side.

Danbury was far from finished.

Dylan Hullaby scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to extend Danbury's advantage to three on an angled pass from Noah Robinson at 10:32 of the opening frame. The 6-foot-5 winger buried a goal for the third straight game, continuing the longest scoring stretch of his professional career.

About 7 ÃÂ½ minutes into the middle frame, Billy Berry tapped in a rebound on the power play, his third goal in four contests, to put the Hat Tricks up 5-0. The Redding, Conn., native ended a five-game drought on the man advantage for Danbury.

Frolov sniped a top-shelf goal from the right circle to push Danbury's advantage to six, potting two goals for the first time since a 3-2 road win against Motor City on Dec. 7.

With just more than one minute left in the second, Steven Klinck scored at 5-on-3 to put the Wolves on the board.

Seven seconds after Andrew Whalen scored on the power play in the third, Ratcliffe answered with a wrister off a centering pass from behind the net for the final Hat Tricks goal.

Davide Gaeta scored for the second straight game to keep Watertown to within six at 8:25 of the third.

Danbury killed off a 5-on-3 with 3:55 to go in the third, preventing Watertown from gaining any momentum.

Conor McCollum bounced back from Friday's shootout loss at Watertown with 50 saves, moving to 11-9-4. It marked his first 50-save performance since Nov. 15 against Binghamton.

Up next, the Hat Tricks are back home against HC Venom on Friday to start a three-game weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

by Wyatt Kopelman

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

