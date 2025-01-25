Lobsters Downed by Dragons, 4-1

January 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 4-1 to the Columbus River Dragons Friday night in the Columbus Civic Center.

It was Matt Garcia who opened up the scoring, converting a loose puck into a goal to put the Rock Lobsters up 1-0 two minutes into the second period.

However, Justin MacDonald netted on the power play three minutes later and the River Dragons never looked back.

Ryan Hunter scored at the midway point of the third period and that would be the winning goal at the end of the contest.

While the Rock Lobsters looked dangerous at both even strength and on the power play, but two empty-net goals from Columbus killed the game.

The Rock Lobsters (18-4-2, 48 pts) return to the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night for a 7:05 p.m. game against the River Dragons.

