Rosenzweig Rises to Occasion
January 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The spoils of a goalless contest went the way of the Athens Rock Lobsters, as they won 1-0 in the shootout against the Columbus River Dragons Saturday night in the Columbus Civic Center.
Josh Rosenzweig controlled the narrative on the night, making one heroic save after another across his crease.
Both teams had chances to put a one into the goal column, with a litany of power plays shared by the two teams.
65 minutes of hockey did not result in a decider and the shootout was necessary.
Filip Virgili was the only skater to find the back of the net, deking out Sammy Bernard and guiding it over the goal line.
Rosenzweig left Ryan Galvin, Cody Wickline and Kyle Moore empty-handed in Columbus' three penalty shots, and the emotion showed in his body language as he nearly single-handedly secured the win for Athens.
The Rock Lobsters (19-4-2, 51 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena for a three-game set against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Puck drop for the Friday-night game is 8:05 p.m. EST.
