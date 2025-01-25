Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Watertown Wolves: January 25, 2025

January 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

LAST TIME OUT

Danbury's comeback from a three-goal deficit fell short in a 5-4 shootout loss to Watertown on the road Friday night. The Hat Tricks scored three goals in the third before missing both against Anton Borodkin in the shootout.

Dylan Hullaby scored two goals for the first time in his professional career, including the tying goal with 6:38 left in regulation. Billy Berry and Cory Anderson also scored in the Hat Tricks' fourth loss after regulation against Watertown this season.

Chances to capitalize on the power play were available but Danbury went 0-for-3 in the third period and 0-for-7 overall.

Trevor Lord scored in the first period to lift the Wolves to a 3-0 lead. Watertown's leading goal scorer potted one for the first time in four outings.

Connor McCollum stopped 34 of 38 shots but was 0-for-2 in the shootout.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Saturday night marks the seventh of 11 meetings between the Hat Tricks and the Wolves this season. Prior to Danbury's5-4 shootout loss in Watertown, the Hat Tricks won 9-6 at home on Dec. 27 for their first victory in the season series.

Despite scoring 22 combined goals in the series, Danbury has yet to win in Watertown this season, losing in overtime on Nov. 1 and Nov. 9, and in a shootout on Dec. 21. The Hat Tricks also fell to the Wolves, 6-0, at home on Nov. 8 in their first shutout loss this season.

Trevor Lord has produced six goals and five assists to lead the Wolves in the series' first six contests while Trevor Neumann (4g, 4a) and Trevor Grasby (1g, 7a) each have eight points. For the Hat Tricks, Gleb Bandurkin (4g, 2a), Chase Harwell (1g, 5a), and Jacob Ratcliffe (2g, 4a) each have six points.

ABOUT THE WOLVES

Watertown enters tonight's matchup in second place in the Empire Division with a record of 13-11-1-2-2. With 48 points on the season, they are even with Port Huron but are 29 points away from Binghamton for the top spot.

Ending their three-game skid on Friday against the Hat Tricks, the Wolves won their first shootout since their 4-3 victory over Danbury on Dec. 21. Watertown has averaged 4.6 goals in its last five wins.

Watertown dropped its third series sweep this season against Binghamton last weekend. With their win on Friday, the Wolves now have the chance to sweep a weekend series for the first time since defeating the Dashers at home on Nov. 16.

Former HC Venom forward Davide Gaeta leads Watertown in assists (30) and points (43) and has 13 goals. Since debuting for the Wolves on Jan. 3, Gaeta has recorded seven goals and seven assists in eight games. Trevor Lord paces Watertown's goal-scoring, with 17.

The Wolves traded wingers Mike Mercurio and Chiwetin Blacksmith but signed four-time FPHL Defenseman of the Year Kyle Powell on Jan. 7, who has a goal and an assist in his first three outings.

Anton Borodkin has the third-most wins in the FPHL (13) but has the seventh-highest goals-against average (3.58) among eligible netminders.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks lost at Watertown for the fourth time this season despite rallying from a 3-0 deficit in the third period. It was the second game in the season series they trailed by three goals after the first period, the other being a 6-0 home loss on Nov. 8 for their first shutout of the season. The defeat moved the Hat Tricks to 2-5-3 when allowing five or more goals.

At 11-10-6-2, the Hat Tricks have 43 points as they begin a three-game homestand. A Danbury win and a Port Huron regulation loss to Motor City would move the Hat Tricks to within two points of third place in the Empire Division.

The Hat Tricks play five of their next seven games on home ice. Danbury has won five of its last seven home contests and has swept back-to-back home series against Motor City and HC Venom.

The Hat Tricks' power play has scored the seventh-most goals (25) in the FPHL but ranks 10th in the league (19.8%). However, the unit has struggled recently, scoring just three times in the last 10 games and going scoreless in five straight games (0-for-24). Its penalty kill is 11th (75.9%) but is 15 for its past 16.

Chase Harwell leads the Hat Tricks in points (28) and is tied with Gleb Bandurkin for the team-high in goals with 12. Jacob Ratcliffe is the assists leader (19).

SCORING BARRAGE NOT ENOUGH

In their shootout defeat on Friday, the Hat Tricks scored three goals in a period for the third time in six games but only collected one point. Danbury last scored three goals in a period in both its 6-1 home win over Motor City on Jan. 17 and in a 4-3 shootout victory against HC Venom on Jan. 4. The Hat Tricks registered four in a period in their 6-5 home win against HC Venom on Jan. 3, tying their season high first set on Oct. 26 at HC Venom (9-6W).

HULLABY HELPS OUT AGAIN

Dylan Hullaby buried the tying goal in the third period on Friday as part of a career-high two goals. The 6-foot-5 winger has also contributed goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his 23 FPHL contests. Hullaby began his professional career with Monroe, totaling one goal and five assists in 20 outings before arriving via trade (Jan. 13).

ANDO TWO AWAY FROM 100

Cory Anderson scored in the second period on Friday to move to within two points of 100 in his FPHL career. The Bakersfield, Calif., native is second all-time on the Hat Tricks in goals (62) and has logged six goals and four assists in his third season with Danbury, after a two-year absence.

ROBO'S RIVETING STRETCH

Noah Robinson assisted on the tying goal on Friday, stretching his point streak to three games (2-3-5). The 27-year-old winger also logged two goals and an assist on Jan. 17 versus the Rockers, marking his first two-goal night with the Hat Tricks. Since arriving from Monroe via trade (Nov. 21), Robinson has supplied seven goals and 12 assists in 18 contests.

HAPPY ON HOME ICE

The Hat Tricks have won six of their last eight games played at the Danbury Ice Arena, marking their best stretch this season. Two of those victories include a season-high in goals scored on home ice, 9-6 over Watertown on Dec. 14, and the largest margin of victory this season, a 6-1 win against Motor City on Jan. 17. The Hat Tricks' shutout win against Motor City on Jan. 18 moved them above. 500 at home (7-6-1).

