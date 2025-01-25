Goaltending Duel Ends in Shootout

January 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - A goaltending duel between Columbus' Sammy Bernard and Athens' Josh Rosenzweig ended in a shootout, with the Rock Lobsters claiming a 1-0 win over the River Dragons on Friday night.

Bernard (31 saves) and Rosenzweig (38 saves) each faced eight power plays against and still managed to keep the game scoreless through regulation.

In the shootout, only Filip Virgili was able to score to break the deadlock, giving Athens the extra point.

Notes:

Columbus faced three separate five-on-three shorthanded situations (a season high) and did not allow a goal.

Both teams ended the night with eight power plays.

It is the second 1-0 game for Columbus this season, the first being a 1-0 overtime win over Monroe back on October 18, 2024.

This is the fourth time this season Athens and Columbus have gone past regulation, and the third time the game has ended in a shootout.

The River Dragons now take to the road for a pair of games next weekend in Binghamton against the Black Bears before heading to Athens on Wednesday February 5th. The next River Dragons home games are Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The 8th is Military Night, so get your tickets early before the game sells out! Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale right now at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.