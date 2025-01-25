Binghamton Extends Winning Streak in the Gulf

January 25, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Biloxi, MS- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 4-2 in a Saturday night showdown. Goalie, Nolan Egbert managed to pick up his 11th victory of the season, as the team was rewarded with their seventh win in a row.

Once again, Binghamton started the first period hot. Gavin Yates, started off the scoring at the 4:16 mark of the frame, putting the Black Bears on the board. Just under two minutes later, Jesse Anderson was able to net his first goal of the weekend, as the Black Bears pushed their lead to 2-0 before the halfway mark of the period. Nolan Egbert was tested multiple times on the penalty kill, but after one period, it was the visitors from New York with a two-goal lead.

Exactly like the previous night, Mississippi had a quick response in the second. Tanner Coleman scored on a 3-on-2 rush for the Sea Wolves, giving the crowd energy and life. It remained a nail-biting, one-goal game until Binghamton was able to find a pair of goals in 22 seconds. The first was scored by Dakota Bohn off a 2-on-1 with Yates and then right off the draw the Black Bears managed to find Austin Thompson on the doorstep for his only tally of the night. Thompson now has 22 goals and is the active leader in terms of points for Binghamton. The Seas Wolves didn't quit though. Ross Bartlett scored the first power play goal for either side making it a two-goal game, late in the middle period. After forty, the Black Bears still led by two.

Neither side was able to score in the final period. Binghamton did take two more penalties, but the pk stepped up and Egbert shut the door. Binghamton wins their seventh game in a row, taking down the Sea Wolves 4-2 on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.