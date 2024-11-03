Hat Tricks Prevail in Eight-Round Shootout Thriller over Binghamton, 4-3

November 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - In the eighth round of a goaltender-dominated shootout, Danbury's Josh Labelle scored the lone goal of the 1-on-1 competition to seal a 4-3 road win against first-place Binghamton on Saturday night. Hat Tricks goaltender Conor McCollum stopped all eight Black Bear shooters and 36 of 39 shots between regulation and overtime in his second win of the season.

For the second time this year, the two teams went past 60 minutes of regulation. Unlike the first contest, the Hat Tricks came away with the victory to extend their point streak to five games.

Veteran forward Chase Harwell got the Hat Tricks on the board just 1:46 into the opening period on a one-time snapshot under the bar off a centering pass from second-year forward Corey Cunningham. The Black Bears answered just 26 seconds later when Khaden Henry finished off a 2-on-1 feed from Jamie Bucell. Henry scored in the first meeting between these two teams on Oct. 25 in Danbury, a 3-2 Binghamton win in overtime.

In the second period, forward Cory Anderson wristed a shot from the slot past Binghamton netminder Connor McAnanama to give Danbury its second lead of the night at 2-1. Anderson, who returned to the Hat Tricks following a two-year hiatus from professional hockey, now has two goals for Danbury this campaign, both against the Black Bears. With time ticking down in the period and the Hat Tricks shorthanded, Harwell stole the puck behind the net and roofed it over the shoulder of McAnanama with 0.5 seconds left in the period to beat the buzzer. Harwell's second goal of the night and third versus Binghamton this season gave him a team-high five goals.

Down 3-1, Binghamton rattled off two unanswered goals in the third period, the first from Scott Ramaekers at 7:19 and the game-tying goal from Christopher Mott (12:28). Neither team could break the tie in regulation and the Hat Tricks went to overtime for the second consecutive game.

Binghamton outshot Danbury 6-0 in the extra frame, just like it did on Oct. 25, but could not find the back of the net.

In the shootout, both McCollum and McAnanama were perfect through seven rounds until Labelle sniped in the game-winner.

Binghamton was without forwards Don Olivieri, Kyle Stephan, and Gavin Yates who have contributed eight points each through the team's first seven games.

Danbury's two Russians, Aleksandr Gamzatov and Vadim Frolov, both dropped the gloves Saturday in their first fights of the season.

The Hat Tricks return to action next weekend in a home-and-home with Watertown starting Friday, Nov. 8.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.