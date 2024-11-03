Sea Wolves Blanked for the Weekend, 4-0

November 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves came into Saturday night's game having not found the back of the net since their goalie was pulled a week ago and they scored twice in a comeback bid.

The first period went back and forth but saw Mississippi take a shot on goal lead to the locker room. The flow of the game was very different from Friday night until the Sea Wolves took a delay of game penalty 3:50 into period two. The following two minutes thirty seconds were rapid fire on netminder Samuel Best. Kyle Moore scored on a power play rebound before just 47 seconds later Alex Strojohann buried the 2-0 lead past Best. Brian Dunford tallied once more on a break in to give Columbus a 3-0 lead.

Steven Klinck added one more on a breakaway in the third that secured a 4-0 win for Columbus giving them their second shutout of the weekend.

Best stopped 26 of 30 in his first FPHL start.

Mississippi will be back in action Friday night November 8th from Blue Ridge against the Bobcats. Follow along on Youtube!

