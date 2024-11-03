Prowlers Sweep First Series with Rockers

November 3, 2024

The Port Huron Prowlers got their first sweep of the 2024-25 season after a 3-1 road win against the Motor City Rockers on November 3. The three Port Huron goals came in the final minute of each period.

Midway through the first, the Rockers power play broke through. Just after a five-on-three expired and became a five-on-four, Josh Colten stepped from the blue line to the top of the left-wing circle before ripping a shot top shelf.

The Prowlers found the tying tally when Brett Lockhart sprung a two-on-one with Tucker Scantlebury. He sent a pass over and Scantlebury returned it and Lockhart put home his first of the season.

The score stayed level until the final minute of the second when Port Huron got a three-on-two and Daniel Chartrand fired a cross-ice pass to Matt Graham who found Lukas Lacny on the back door. The goal was Lacny's fifth in four games as a Prowler.

With under 4:30 to play in the third and Port Huron shorthanded, Michael Houlihan was handed a five-minute major for spearing. The Prowlers' penalty kill, aided by six saves by Valtteri Nousiainen and multiple Ben Brockway blocked shots, held up all the way to the horn. Daniel Chartrand, in his 100th FPHL game, hustled after a cleared puck, beat everyone to it and put it into the empty net to seal the deal.

Port Huron hits the road next weekend to visit the Hudson Valley Venom on Nov. 8 and Binghamton on Nov. 9. Both games start at 7:00 P.M. and will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

