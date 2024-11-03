River Dragons Shutout Sea Wolves 5-0

November 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves went down to Georgia and they were looking for some points to steal. With two games in Columbus, a place that has been difficult for Mississippi since its inception the Sea Wolves were looking to reset history.

It was a rougher start than Mississippi was hoping to catch Columbus sleeping after their week off, but just 22 seconds in Justin MacDonald found the back of the net on a pass from Alexander Jmaeff into the slot to give Columbus the 1-0 lead. 9:29 later Jmaeff struck again finding a puck in the slot and firing it past Trevor Roy to give the River Dragons a 2-0 lead.

The second period did not make things better for Mississippi as a weird bounce on a rimmed puck rolled out hit Roy's skate and ended up in the back of the net. Jordan Popoff was credited with the 3-0 goal. On a late power play Columbus made it 4-0 as former Sea Wolf Connor Lind took a shot from the point and was able to beat Roy through traffic.

In the final frame Steven Klinck scored on a power play tally to put the River Dragons up 5-0 and Sammy Bernard would not allow Mississippi anything tonight.

Roy stopped 23 of 28 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves are right back in action tomorrow night from Columbus as they look for points against the division rival. Follow along on Youtube.

