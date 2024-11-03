Rosenzweig Shines in Rock Lobsters' First-Ever Shootout Win

November 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







MONROE, La. - The Rock Lobsters edged out the Monroe Moccasins in the first-ever shootout in franchise history, winning with a 3-2 scoreline Saturday night in Monroe Civic Center.

Josh Rosenzweig made his return between the pipes after missing the last five games due to injury and he reminded Monroe of his talents with a 35-save performance; the 21-year-old made a few highlight-reel stops before keeping a clean slate in the shootout.

Garrett Milan scored once again on a quick wraparound with a man advantage at the 5:28 mark of the first period, his sixth goal over the last five games.

The power play played a big part of both teams' performances, with Trygve Many Guns and Scott Coash scoring on special teams to take a 2-1 lead for the home team.

Athens captain Carter Shinkaruk played hero once again, scoring on a slap shot after quick passing from the trifecta of Milan, Shinkaruk and Filip Virgili.

A scoreless third period, reminiscent of the Thursday-night game, led to a fruitless overtime period. The Rock Lobsters were heading to their first-ever shootout.

Rosenzweig stood tall once again, making saves on Declan Conway and Coash to set up shootout goals from Brandon Picard and Kayson Gallant; the latter scoring the decider with a wrist shot.

The Rock Lobsters (7-1-0, 18 pts) travel for the first time to Winston-Salem, N.C. to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.