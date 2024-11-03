Rock Lobsters Knock off Moccasins in Hard Fought Shootout 3-2

November 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins went the distance in their rematch against the Athens Rock Lobsters, but ultimately fell short in a 3-2 shootout loss. Athens secured the victory with a two-goal shootout performance, closing out the weekend series with back-to-back wins in Monroe.

The Rock Lobsters got off to a strong start and opened the scoring for the fourth straight game against Monroe, netting a power play goal from Garrett Millan on a wrap-around to make it 1-0 at 05:28. Monroe would follow with a power play goal of their own a minute later when Trygve Many Guns deposited the loose puck behind Josh Rosenzweig to tie the game 1-1.

In the second period, both teams continued their power-play success. Monroe's Scott Coash put the Moccasins on top 2-1 after Blake Anderson sent a cross ice pass to Coash, beating Rosenzweig on the blocker side at 09:16. Athens would eventually counter again, as Carter Shinkaruk scored a critical power-play goal at 14:36 to tie the game 2-2.

The third period and overtime saw relentless action, but the goalies on both sides held strong. Monroe's Markus Ekholm Rosen turned away 38 of 40 shots in regulation and Athens' Josh Rosenzweig saved 30 of 32.

In the shootout, Athens came out on top with goals from Brandon Picard and Kayson Gallant, while Monroe was unable to solve Rosenzweig (0/2). The Moccasins will look to bounce back as they prepare for their upcoming road games in Motor City.

