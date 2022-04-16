Hat Tricks First Round Playoff Schedule Announced
April 16, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks have selected the Binghamton Black Bears as their opponent for the First Round of the 2021-22 FPHL Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.
The opening round is a best-of-three series and the Hat Tricks will have home-ice advantage.
The First Round schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Monday, April 18th @ 7 p.m. (at Binghamton)
Game 2: Tuesday, April 19th @ 7:30 p.m. (at Danbury)
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 20th (at Danbury)
