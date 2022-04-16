Five Goals by Williamson Leads to River Dragons Win

Port Huron - With everything decided for playoffs, tonight's game had no impact on the standings. It was all about staying healthy ahead of the playoffs. Each team rested players for tonight's game.

The first period was very even between the two teams, with each team finding the back of the net during the period. For the River Dragons, Jagger Williamson got the puck past Joe Noonan for the game's first goal. A minute later, the Prowlers responded with the equalizer when Evan Foley displayed great patience to get the puck past Mike Constentino. The rest of the period remained scoreless.

The 2nd period got more physical than anticipated in the pregame due to goalie Joe Noonan channeling his inner Patrick Roy and putting a significant hit on Jagger Williamson. Williamson had the advantage in the game, though, finding the back of the net twice the game. At the end of two periods, the River Dragons led 2-1.

This was the Jagger Williamson game; he scored five times and was on fire all night, and just seemed to have Joe Noonan's number. The River Dragons have a bye for the first round, and the Prowlers start their quest for the Commissioner's cup Monday night against the Thunderbirds.

