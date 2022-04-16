Binghamton Black Bears Host Playoff Game Monday Night

April 16, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears will host the Danbury Hat Tricks in the first game of a three-game series of the Federal Prospects Hockey League Quarterfinals at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling the Black Bears front office at 607-722-7367.

FULL SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1 - Danbury @ Binghamton - Monday, April 18 - 7 p.m.

GAME 2 - Binghamton @ Danbury - Tuesday, April 19 - 7:30 p.m.

GAME 3* - Binghamton @ Danbury - Wednesday, April 20 - 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

The Black Bears are back home tonight for Broome Dusters Throwback Night with special Dusters-themed jerseys. First 500 fans will get a FREE team photo! Tickets are available now at www.binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com, by calling 607-722-7367, or visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Follow the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.