Hat Tricks Drop Finale, Set for Playoffs

April 16, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Danbury Hat Tricks defenseman Steve Brown vs. the Delaware Thunder

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Danbury Hat Tricks defenseman Steve Brown vs. the Delaware Thunder(Danbury Hat Tricks)

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (36-21-3, 105 pts) dropped the regular season finale to the Delaware Thunder (9-42-2, 26 pts) 5-4 on Saturday night.

Danbury launched 57 shots on Delaware goaltender Trevor Babin, but were unable to solve him more than four times. Babin made 27 saves in the second period to keep Danbury off the board in the middle frame.

Danbury and Delaware traded goals for the first five goals of the game before Delaware scored two-straight in the third.

Captain Jonny Ruiz scored his 49th goal of the season in the loss as Danbury heads toward the playoffs.

The Hat Tricks will face the Binghamton Black Bears in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 will be on Monday night in Binghamton, before the series will shift back to Danbury for Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary).

"We are ready to go," said Head Coach Dave MacIsaac. "This is what we've played all year for."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.