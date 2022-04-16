Black Bears Down Thunderbirds, 7-3, in Front of over 3,600 Fans

BINGHAMTON - Gavin Yates and Josh Newberg each recorded three points as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night, 7-3, in front of over 3,600 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Carolina took an early 1-0 lead. John Buttitta fired a shot from the left side that went through Owen Liskiewicz for the one-goal lead. It was Buttitta's 30th of the year with the lone assist going to Mark Kompain and the Thunderbirds took the lead into the first intermission.

MJ Maerkl tied the game at one for the Black Bears as he sent a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Chris Marsillo at 2:11 of the second period. The goal was his first of the season with assists from Corey Sherman and Mathieu Boislard.

Gavin Yates set up Tyson Kirkby to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead just 3:53 into the second period. Kirkby collected his own rebound and beat Marsillo for his ninth goal of the season. Assists were awarded to Gavin Yates and Tyler Piekarski.

Binghamton took a 3-1 lead at 8:30 of the second period as Josh Newberg wrapped the puck around the net and by the left leg pad of Marsillo. Danny Vanderwiel and Tyler Piekarski collected the assists and the Black Bears took that lead into the third period.

Emil Strom, Gavin Yates, Tom Tracy, and Josh Newberg all added goals in the third period as the Black Bears cruised to a 7-3 win.

