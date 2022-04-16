Hat Tricks Finish Regular Season at Home

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (36-21-3, 105 pts) host the Delaware Thunder (8-42-2, 23 pts) to finish the regular season on Saturday night.

Danbury has clinched third-place in the FPHL standings, which means the Hat Tricks will be able to choose their first-round opponent after Saturday's game.

The Hat Tricks will have home-ice in the first round of the playoffs, meaning they will host Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) in the best-of-three first round against their selected opponent.

Saturday's finale will wrap up the first full regular season in Hat Tricks history. Entering play, the Hat Tricks have the second-most wins (36) and points (105) in the league.

The Hat Tricks have defeated the Thunder all seven times they have played this season, but Delaware is on its best stretch of the season. The Thunder have recorded four of its eight wins this season in the last 10 games.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available below. The game can be seen on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

