Hartford Wolf Pack and 'Boxes to Boots' Team up to Give Back this Veterans Day

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and 'Boxes to Boots' are excited to team up this Veterans Day to help give back to those serving our country.

This Saturday night, Nov. 16, 2024, the Wolf Pack will be collecting items to donate to 'Boxes to Boots'. The items will be turned into care packages, which will be sent to soldiers this holiday season.

Fans are asked to bring any of the following items to the team's Military Appreciation Night game against the Providence Bruins on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.: KCups, oatmeal packets, fruit snacks, individual chip bags, popcorn, theater sized candy, granola bars, Ziplock bags, black socks, beef jerky, honey sticks, tea, cereal bars, trail mix, protein bars, deodorant, eye drops, and white T-shirts

Fans can drop off any items they bring inside the main atrium of the XL Center (off Trumbull Street) and at the Church and Ann Uccello Street entrance.

'Boxes to Boots' demonstrates their love, support and appreciation for our military men and women by connecting these heroes with care packages.

Their community proudly volunteers their efforts for the common goal of bringing smiles to our soldiers who cannot be home with their families for the holidays.

They know that to some of our soldiers, receiving a care package is the only connection to home they have. Our soldiers are our heroes. These Care Packages are a sign of our appreciation and support.

For more information on 'Boxes to Boots', please visit their website.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

