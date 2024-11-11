Points Streak Stretched Again After Belleville's Successful Home Set with Laval

The Belleville Sens were able to pick up more points and keep their streak alive, after a pair of home games with the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) this past weekend.

With their shootout loss on Friday, followed by their win on Saturday, the Senators have now earned points in four consecutive home games, and six games overall.

Here's a recap of last week's action as Belleville gets set to welcome Syracuse to CAA Arena on Wednesday evening before visiting the Marlies on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Friday, November 8, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Laval Rocket - 4 (Shootout)

The North Division's first-place team the Laval Rocket were in town at the CAA Arena to take on the Belleville Senators on Military appreciation night. The Senators would hold three separate leads throughout regulation time, thanks to a pair of goals from Angus Crookshank, plus the first of the season from Stephen Halliday, but would fall 4-3 in a shootout. Leevi Merilainen started for Belleville and stopped 20 of 22 shots before leaving the game in the third period. He was replaced by Malcolm Subban, who made five saves on six shots at the end of the third period and then stopped 2/4 shootout shooters.

Saturday, November 9, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Laval Rocket - 2

The Belleville Senators hosted the Laval Rocket on Saturday in a tense, hard-fought game that ultimately saw Belleville prevail 3-2. The victory extended Belleville's home point streak to four games and their overall point streak to six, with goals by Oskar Pettersson, Xavier Bourgault, and Max Guenette. Malcolm Subban made his first Belleville Sens start, stopping 27/29 shots and being named the game's first star.

Highlight of the Week:

Transactions:

Nov.9/24 - #31 Michael Simpson (G) - Recalled from loan to Orlando (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 12 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) - 1 G + 12 A

Goals: 6 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Assists: 11 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Plus/Minus: +5 - #21 Max Guenette (D) + #23 Cole Reinhardt (F)

Penalty Minutes: 22 - #42 Hayden Hodgson (F)

Goals Against Average: 1.69 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .930 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week:

Another pair of divisional matchups are on tap for the Senators this week, welcoming Syracuse for another meeting at CAA Arena on Wednesday, before visiting the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, with that game being played at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Marlies' NHL parent club, the Maple Leafs.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024: Belleville Senators vs Syracuse Crunch (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena) (Salvation Army Night)

Saturday, November 16, 2024: Belleville Senators @ Toronto Marlies (1:30 p.m. - Scotiabank Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all home games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

