Isaak Phillips Reassigned to Rockford

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Chicago, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Phillips, 23, has appeared in three games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting one goal. He has also skated in two games with Rockford this season.

Rockford is back on the road in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 13th. The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the fourth time this season with a 10 a.m. puck drop.

The IceHogs are back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Nov. 15th with a 7 p.m. puck drop vs. the Manitoba Moose. It's "Hockey Fights Cancer Night" in Rockford, benefitting Mercyhealth Development Foundation in support of Mercyhealth's cancer care and services. Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.