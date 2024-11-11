Griffins Recall Bednar, Alexander Reassigned to Toledo

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday recalled goaltender Jan Bednar from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings reassigned goaltender Gage Alexander to Toledo from the Griffins.

Bednar, the 107th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2020, has appeared in six games with the Walleye this season, showing a 4-2-0 mark with one shutout to go along with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Last campaign as a rookie with Toledo, the 22-year-old logged a 22-7-2 record with two shutouts with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 36 regular-season outings. He added a 4-1 ledger in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In 45 career pro contests with the Walleye during the regular season, Bednar has established a 27-10-2 ledger with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Bednar spent three seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-23 with Acadie-Bathurst and compiled a 38-24-5 record with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Last season, Alexander appeared in 19 outings with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and showed a 5-8-1 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Alexander competed in 16 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 campaign and logged a 5-7-3 ledger with a 3.59 GAA and a .887 save percentage. Throughout his three-year pro career, the Okotoks, Alberta, native has a 11-19-4 mark with two shutouts to go along with a 3.67 GAA. Prior to turning pro, Alexander spent four seasons in the WHL from 2019-23 and totaled a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Alexander was selected with the 148th overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

