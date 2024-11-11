Greaves Shutout Leads Monsters to 4-0 Win over Comets

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







UTICA, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Utica Comets 4-0 on Monday night at Adirondack Bank Center. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-4-0-1 and currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Owen Sillinger notched a power-play goal at 9:18 of the middle frame off feeds from Hunter McKown and Stanislav Svozil sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 1-0. Cleveland's offense exploded in the third period starting with a marker on the man advantage from James Malatesta at 3:52 assisted by Dylan Gambrell and Rocco Grimaldi. Jake Gaudet added an unassisted tally at 11:05 followed by a goal from Denton Mateychuk at 15:56 with a helper from Gaudet bringing the final score to 4-0.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 27 saves for the win while Utica's Nico Daws stopped 27 shots in defeat.

The Monsters head home to host the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, November 13, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 3 - - 4

UTC 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 2/4 1/1 15 min / 2 inf

UTC 27 0/1 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 27 0 3-3-1

UTC Daws L 27 4 0-7-1

Cleveland Record: 7-4-0-1, 3rd North Division

Utica Record: 0-9-1-2, 7th North Division

