Penguins Reassign Mats Lindgren to Nailers

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman Mats Lindgren to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Lindgren has played in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, both of which were wins over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 20-year-old recorded no points and two penalty minutes in those contests.

In four games with Wheeling, Lindgren produced one goal. He also led Nailers defensemen with 14 shots on goal when he was last recalled to the Penguins on Nov. 4.

Last season, he topped Red Deer Rebels blueliners with 34 assists and 41 points while producing a junior career-high seven goals. In 220 career WHL games with Red Deer and the Kamloops Blazers, Lindgren amassed 24 goals and 105 assists for 129 points. Furthermore, in 38 WHL playoff games, he gathered 21 points (3G-18A).

Lindgren was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Born in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Lindgren is the son of former NHL forward Mats Lindgren. The elder Mats skated in 387 NHL games for the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks, gathering 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Wednesday, Nov. 13, when they square off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms yet again. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Saturday, Nov. 16, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. Puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders will take place at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

