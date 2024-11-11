Comets Point Streak Ends vs. Monsters in 4-0 Loss

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - The Comets were riding a three-game point streak when they stepped onto the ice against the Cleveland Monsters on Monday night for Veterans Day. Draped in their Veterans Day sweaters in front of a great home crowd, the team was poised to turn single-point outcomes in the standings into a two-point night against a Cleveland team that defeated Utica two nights ago. Although the Comets had numerous quality chances, they couldn't find a way to beat Cleveland goaltender, Jet Greaves, and they ended up giving up four goals in the loss ending a three game point streak and keeping them winless this season thus far.

After a scoreless first period, the Monsters capitalized on a powerplay opportunity when Owen Sillinger took the backdoor pass and slammed the puck into the Comets cage passed Nico Daws at 9:18 putting the Comets down, 1-0.

In the third period, the Monsters extended their lead after James Malatesta deflected a point shot into the Comets goal at 3:52. This put Utica down, 2-0. Cleveland added a third goal after a goal-mouth scramble saw the Comets inadvertently put the puck into their net at 11:05. Monsters defenseman, Denton Mateychuk scored at 15:56 to push the Monsters lead to 4-0. That was the final goal of the game as the Comets skated away without a point.

The Comets are back in action on Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM. To purchase tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

