Bears Battle Islanders, Phantoms

November 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (9-3-1-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Bridgeport Islanders in a home-and-home set this week and visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ethen Frank (9)

Assists: Alex Limoges (9)

Points: Ethen Frank (13)

Power-Play Goals: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko (13)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+12)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (7)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (1.89)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.934)

Only includes qualified players

UPCOMING LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Day Off

Thursday, Nov. 14

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Nov. 15

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Nov. 16

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Saturday, Nov. 9 - Hershey 3 vs. Springfield 2

- Sunday, Nov. 10 - Hershey 3 vs. Charlotte 2 (OT)

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Hershey at Bridgeport Islanders, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Hershey vs. Bridgeport Islanders, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Hershey at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

TV Coverage: FOX43 (Tuesday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

BEAR MARKET:

Ethan Bear enters the week leading all defensemen in plus-minus at +12, and is tied for 14th in defensive scoring with seven points (2g, 5a). Bear carries a three-game point streak (1g, 2a) into the week.

VITAL VECCHIONE:

Mike Vecchione's goal on Sunday against Springfield extended his point streak to three games (1g, 2a). The fourth-year Bear comes into this week's series against the Islanders with 24 points (10g, 14a) in 31 career games against Bridgeport. Hershey is 5-0-1-0 this season when Vecchione records a point.

COMEBACK SEASON:

In six of Hershey's last seven games, the Bears surrendered the first goal, only to eventually come away with the win. Hershey is off to a 4-1-0-0 start when scoring first this season, but the team has also posted an impressive 5-2-1-0 record when surrendering the first goal of the game.

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank is tied for second in the AHL with nine goals...Alex Limoges is tied for the AHL lead with six power-play assists. He is four assists away from 100 in his AHL career...Pierrick Dubé is second in the league with 43 shots on goal...Hunter Shepard leads all Eastern Conference goaltenders and ranks second overall with seven wins...Spencer Smallman is one point away from his 100th career AHL point...The Bears are 6-0-0-0 when leading after two periods...Hershey possesses the top road penalty kill unit at 93.8% (15-for-16).

