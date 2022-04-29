Hamilton's Homer and Cobos Perfection Highlight Win over Cannon Ballers

April 29, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Quincy Hamilton of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Quincy Hamilton of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Fayetteville, NC - Bryant Salgado and Franny Cobos (W, 1-1) worked fast and efficiently on Friday night, holding the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (9-10) to just one run on three hits and leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 2-1 win at Segra Stadium. Quincy Hamilton was the offensive supplier, tying the game in the fifth and delivering a go-ahead homer later in the night.

Salgado set the tone for his longest start of the season with three perfect innings, retiring the first nine batters he faced before working around a leadoff single from James Beard in the fourth. The Woodpeckers offense also went scoreless over the first four innings against Jared Kelly, who struck out four and was replaced by Luis Moncada in the bottom of the fifth.

Kannapolis was the first to crack the scoreboard in the top of the fifth against Salgado. Following a Wes Kath groundout, Ivan Gonzalez yanked a solo homer down the left field line that barely tucked inside of the foul pole for a 1-0 Kannapolis advantage. Salgado completed the inning, going a season-long 5.0 IP while allowing three hits and striking out five.

Cody Orr and Jaxon quickly generated a scoring threat against Moncada in the bottom of the fifth, singling and doubling to put two in scoring position. Hamilton followed with the productive out, a sacrifice-fly to right that scored Orr to tie it at 1-1.

Still tied in the seventh, former Campbell University pitcher Tyson Messer (L, 1-1) took over for Moncada and coaxed a lineout from Freddy Guilamo. With two outs and the bases clear, Quincy Hamilton came up with another big swing, driving a solo home-run over the right-center field wall, his third of the season to give Fayetteville the 2-1 lead.

Cobos entered in the sixth and struck out the side. He continued his perfect night while pitching with the lead. The Havana, Cuba native struck out the side in order in the eighth and closed out four perfect innings of relief work with a 1-2-3 ninth sealing the game.

The even 2-2 series continues on Saturday night with Fayetteville scheduled to start RHP Ryan Gusto (1-0, 3.21 ERA) and Kannapolis turning to LHP Tommy Sommer (0-1, 5.02 ERA). First pitch is 5:05 pm ET at Segra Stadium.

BOX SCORE: https://www.milb.com/gameday/669615/final/box

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.