RiverDogs Welcome Fayetteville for First Homestand in May

April 29, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Two straight weeks on the road has given the Charleston RiverDogs plenty of time to gear up for the first homestand in a jam-packed May. The RiverDogs host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the first of three week-long home series this month.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned for next Tuesday-Sunday:

Tuesday, May 3, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: On the first day of the homestand, we hope to see you and your dog at the game! The RiverDogs invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game this season. This week we will feature the Corgi! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer as Twisted Tea adds a new twist to Tuesdays this season with goofy on-field games and fan-oriented fun throughout the game. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, May 4, 7:05 p.m.: Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: Make sure to keep an eye out every Wednesday for a new wicked ticket deal. This week, General Admission tickets are just $4 with the code:WD0504. Every Wednesday, we will also focus our attention on local businesses and food concepts. This week, Co Hog, a clam-centric culinary pop-up serving stuffies, fritters and more with New England gumption will take over one of our concession stands for the night.

Thursday, May 5, 7:05 p.m.: Cinco de Mayo/Perros Santos de Charleston presented by MUSC Health/ Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: We'll help celebrate Cinco de Mayo by suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the first time this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Los Perros Santos have partnered with La Raza 103.9 to bring DJ Manolo and Viva Mexico folkloric dancers for festive pregame entertainment. The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and Mexican food specials. There is a reason that Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. Enjoy live Latin music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of a DJ Luigi. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95sx.

Friday, May 6, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: The RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their brand-new red alternates on the field. The red jerseys will be auctioned to fans at the end of the season. Following every Friday night contest make sure to stick around for the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry! Enjoy this week's fireworks along with a soundtrack of hits from the 2000s. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, May 7, 6:05 p.m.: Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways/Post-Game Light Show: You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Live at The Joe! After the game, stick around for a light show featuring our LED ballpark lights! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, May 8, 5:05 p.m.: Mother's Day/ MUSC Health Family Sunday/Holy City Sunday: On this special Sunday, we will celebrate mothers from the time the gates open until the final pitch. In lieu of the typical headshots, our players will be pictured with their mothers on the video board throughout the game. In the meantime, our Kids Zone will feature a crafts table for children to make special Mother's Day gifts. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. In addition, the team will be sporting their brand-new Holy City uniforms. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

