'Birds Battle But Drop 6-4 Decision to 'Jackets

April 29, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - A four-run second inning proved too much for the Delmarva Shorebirds to overcome in a 6-4 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday night at SRP Park.

For the first time in the series, the Shorebirds (6-13) managed to strike first, plating a run in the second against the GreenJackets (10-9).

With Isaac Bellony at second and two away, Ryan Higgins stroked a triple down the rightfield line to drive Bellony in and start the scoring in the ballgame.

Augusta answered with force in the bottom of the inning. Brandol Mezquita drew a one-out walk and then was driven in on a Mahki Backstrom RBI double. Braulio Vasquez then launched a two-run homer, his first of the season, to push Augusta ahead 3-1. The GreenJackets added one more in the frame as after Brandon Parker walked, Brian Klein drove him in with a double.

Augusta added to their lead in the fifth. An error allowed Caleb Durbin to reach to start the inning and Geraldo Quintero doubled him to third. Stephen Paolini rolled a single to center to score Durbin and Adam Zebrowski then drove in a run on a fielder's choice and subsequent error to make it 6-1.

The Shorebirds chipped away at the lead down the stretch. After loading the bases to start the sixth, Creed Willems bounced into a fielder's choice to plate a run.

In the eighth, Darell Hernaiz launched a solo homer, his fifth of the season, to cut it to a 6-2 deficit.

Back-to-back errors to start the ninth pushed home another Delmarva run and the Shorebirds eventually brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two on, but a game-ending double play took the wind of the Shorebirds sails.

Landon Leach (1-1) earned the win for Augusta with 5.2 innings of two-run baseball. Leach allowed six hits and two walks while striking out three.

Dan Hammer (1-1) suffered the loss for Delmarva after conceding four runs on three hits and three walks, striking out two.

Rob Griswold collected his second save of the season for Augusta, allowing an unearned run on one hit, striking out one.

The Shorebirds will look to bounce back against the GreenJackets on Saturday, April 30 at SRP Park in game five of the series. Moisés Chace (0-0, 4.15) gets the start for Delmarva against Sam Strickland (0-0, 2.08) for Augusta. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.