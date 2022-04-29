Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 29 at Myrtle Beach

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at 7:05 pm at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium. LHP Rylan Kaufman (1-0, 4.82 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Porter Hodge (1-0, 2.19 ERA).

Columbia returns home to face the Delmarva Shorebirds for the first time since 2019 from May 3-8. The homestand includes some exciting promotions, including a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, Fireflies Games Night and a Star Wars themed fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

EIGHTH INNING BURST ERASES EIGHT ERRORS IN 7-6 WIN: The Fireflies bats scored four runs in the eighth to erase their eight errors committed in the field as they beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7-6 Thursday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium. Columbia tied the game in the eighth. Rubendy Jaquez and Wilmin Candelario set the table with back-to-back one out singles. Jaquez stole third base and catcher Ethan Hearn threw the ball into left field to score both runners. The Fireflies (7-11) weren't done there though. After Joshua Rivera reached on a throwing error, he came around on a go-ahead double from River Town. Town would score on a double from Darryl Collins. It was Collins' fourth hit of the ball game, the second time in his career that he has recorded four knocks.

TAKE MY HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been on a tear the last four games. He joined catcher Carter Jensen as the two Fireflies who have homered in back-to-back games Thursday. He also became the first Fireflies player to have four hits in a game since Kale Emshoff, who did so July 31, 2021. Over the course of last series, Town was 9-15 (.600) with four doubles and three homers. He has scored seven runs and driven in five RBI in the four games he has played. That play was good enough for Town to be named the Carolina League Player of the Week. He's the first Fireflies player since Juan Carlos Negret to win a Player of the Week Award. Prior to this week, the Louisiana native was 0-12 in four games played. After going 2-4 Thursday, his current slash line sits at .333/.429/.722.

TEAM CLANK: Last night the Fireflies committed a franchise-record eight errors at TicketReturn.com Field. Wilmin Candelario led the group with three errors. Columbia leads Minor League Baseball with 37 errors in their first 18 games. The next closest teams are the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Tampa Tarpons, who both have committed 34 errors this season. Columbia also has the lowest fielding percentage in baseball, a mark of .944. Tampa has the next lowest, a .948 clip.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: Last night, Luis Barroso converted the first save opportunity of the season for the Columbia Fireflies. Barroso has also pitched the 10th inning in both extra innings games the Fireflies have been in this season.

QUATRO COLLINS: Darryl Collins notched his second-career four hit game Thursday against Myrtle Beach. Columbia's left fielder had a pair of doubles and swiped a bag in the game too. The Netherlands native leads Columbia with five multi-hit games this season.

FEELING FAMILIA: Columbia's catcher/first baseman has played five games in the first 18 contests of the season, but has found his groove in his current role, getting at least one hit in four consecutive games. Despite having less chances than others on the team, Familia has the longest active hitting streak and is just one game shy from tying Carter Jensen, Erick Pena and Guillermo Quintana for the longest hitting streak of the 2022 campaign.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, continued his hot stretch, notching eight innings and 14 strikeouts while allowing just a pair of runs to score in his last two outings. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.76 during the stretch.

