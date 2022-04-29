Errors Cost Fireflies Friday in 8-1 Loss in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bats weren't able to get going time in an 8-1 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark Friday night.

Myrtle Beach (13-6) got the scoring started in the second. The Fireflies (7-12) committed a pair of errors in the field to get the table set. After a one out sacrifice fly to center from Ethan Hearn, the Pelicans found themselves in front 2-0.

The scoring didn't stop there for the home team. The Pelicans would score in four consecutive innings, tallying seven runs by the end of the fifth frame. Rylan Kaufman (L, 1-1) was tagged with the decision, although only three of the six runs he gave up in his four innings on the bump were earned runs.

The win went to Pelicans starter Porter Hodge (2-0) who worked five scoreless while allowed just two hits.

The Fireflies scored their lone run in the ninth inning. Guillermo Quintana drove in River Town with a two out single to left to cut the Pelicans lead to 8-1.

Wander Arias was the first arm out of the pen. He ate four innings allowing a pair of ruins in the effort.

Columbia kicks off the weekend in Myrtle Beach tomorrow at 6:05 pm at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-0, 5.79 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with righty Luis Devers (0-2, 5.40 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series vs the Delmarva Shorebirds May 2-8. The series will include a t-shirt giveaway, a Star Wars- themed fireworks show, a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday and much more fun! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

