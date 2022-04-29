Announcing the 2022 Concert Series

We are thrilled to announce the return of the FredNats Summer Concert Series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium! Scroll down for more info and stay tuned for more shows being announced soon. Learn more at www.FredNatsConcerts.com

ON SALE NOW:

JEFF DUNHAM

Sunday, August 7

3:00pm

Doors 1:00pm

Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham, best known for his sets featuring puppets Bubba J, Peanut, and Achmed, has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit-including his Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special in 2008, which remains the network's highest-rated program of all time. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home.

Tickets starting at $49

HINDER & BUCKCHERRY

Sunday, June 26

6:00pm

Doors 5:00pm

Multi-platinum American rock band Hinder, best known for their hit song "Lips of an Angel" and "Better Than Me," will be joined by fellow rock band Buckcherry, best known for their songs "Crazy Bitch" and "Lit Up." Hinder has previously toured with acts like Theory of a Deadman, Saving Abel, Papa Roach, and Nickelback. Buckcherry previously opened for Motley Crüe before headlining their own shows.

Tickets starting at $30

KENNY G

Sunday, June 5

7:00pm

Doors 6:00pm

Jazz saxophonist Kenny G, best known for his hits "Songbird" and "My Heart Will Go On," the theme song of Titanic, is one of the best-selling artists of all time with over 75 million records sold. Kenny G also made a famous cameo in the Katy Perry music video for Last Friday Night (TGIF).

Tickets starting at $30

If you have any questions or would like to purchase tickets for your usual seats at the ballpark, please call the box office at (540) 858-4242 and a FredNats representative will assist you!

ON SALE NOW

Get tickets www.frednatsconcerts.com

For all other information regarding the 2022 FredNats Concert Series including a seating chart, head to FredNatsConcerts.com.

