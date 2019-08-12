Gutierrez Homers, But Claws Fall 5-4 in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, MD - Hagerstown broke a 4-4 tie on an eighth inning SAC fly from Kyle Marinconz and topped the BlueClaws 5-4 on Monday night at Municipal Stadium.

The Suns (24-26/54-66) took the first game of the series from the BlueClaws (20-28/49-69), who have won 10 of 19 between the teams this year.

Lakewood had two-on and one-out in the ninth off Nick Wells. The lefty, making his second appearance with the Suns, struck out Yerwin Trejo and Jonathan Guzman to end the game. Wells (1-0), who threw a scoreless eighth, earned the win.

Josh Hendrickson (0-1) took the loss for Lakewood. The Aussie lefty, making his Claws debut, gave up one run over 3.1 innings in relief. He retired the first seven batters he faced before Drew Mendoza began the eighth inning with a single.

The action was fast and furious in the first inning. The BlueClaws scored three times, two on a throwing error and a third on an RBI double by Carlos De La Cruz.

The Suns answered with four runs off Manuel Silva in the bottom of the first. Justin Connells' RBI single started the scoring and Hagerstown added a run on a double play, a Kyle Marinconz RBI single and a Trey Vickers RBI double.

Abrahan Gutierrez tied the game for the BlueClaws with an opposite field home run in the third inning. It was his third home run of the season.

BlueClaws starter Manuel Silva settled in from there, getting Lakewood through two outs in the fifth without allowing another run. Josh Hendrickson came on there to keep the game tied.

Suns starter Jake Irvin, meanwhile, finished off five innings for the Suns, allowing four runs on six hits.

Gutierrez and Trejo each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Kevin Gowdy starts for Lakewood.

