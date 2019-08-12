Fireflies Game Notes: August 12 at Charleston (Game 116)

Columbia Fireflies (23-26, 47-68) @ Charleston RiverDogs (24-25, 61-58)

RHP Daison Acosta (1-2, 3.91) vs. RHP Jhony Brito (5-3, 3.57)

Mon., August 12, 2019 - Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 116

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia walked off on Sunday against Greenville to clinch the series win. The Fireflies took three of four from the Drive after defeating their Southern Division foe, 5-4. Chase Chambers delivered the knock-out blow and drove in Brian Sharp with a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jose Medina and Hayden Senger both finished 2-for-4 at the plate and Justin Lasko picked up his second win as a Firefly.

WALK IT OFF: Sunday was the third walk-off win of the season for the Fireflies and the first since May 13.

CATCHING FIRE: Columbia aims for its third straight series win. The Fireflies have now won seven of eight after sweeping Hagerstown from August 3-6 and taking three of four from Greenville over the weekend. The Fireflies are four games out of first place in the Southern Division second-half standings with 21 games left.

THE HOTTEST TEAMS IN BASEBALL ARE RIGHT HERE IN CHUCKTOWN: Well, the hottest teams in the South Atlantic League, at least. Columbia is 7-3 over its last 10 while Charleston is 8-2. Those are the best marks for all SAL teams over their last 10.

THINGS CHANGE QUICKLY: On July 31, the Fireflies and RiverDogs were tied for last in the Southern Division with 16-23 records, both seven games out of first. Now they're both within four games of first with 21 games left.

VIENTOS IS STREAKING: Mets prospect Mark Vientos notched another base hit on Sunday - a two-run double. The third baseman has now reached safely in 10 straight games. Vientos is hitting .359 (14-for-39) during that streak (since July 31) with five doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI.

RECORD BREAKER?: Vientos is now on pace for 14 homers and 71 RBI this season which would break both Fireflies' single-season marks:

MOST HOMERS, SEASON MOST RBI, SEASON

1. Matt Winaker, 13 ('18) 1. Dash Winningham, 70 ('17)

2. Dash Winnigham, 13 ('17) 2. Dash Winningham, 69 (16)

3. Brandon Brosher, 13 ('17) 3. Matt Winaker, 61 ('18)

4. Mark Vientos, 12 4. Mark Vientos, 60

RECORD BREAKER (FOR SURE): Ronny Mauricio broke the Fireflies single-season hits record last Tuesday in Hagerstown. Mauricio now has 117 on the year (sixth in the SAL). The Mets top-rated prospect is on pace for 138 which would blow the prior record (J.C. Rodriguez, 111 in 2016) out of the water.

