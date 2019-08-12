Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns begin a three-game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Jake Irvin (6-7, 4.15 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Lakewood tosses LHP Manuel Silva (4-5, 3.99 ERA).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNS FALL IN PITCHER'S DUEL: The Suns bats couldn't pick up the pitching staff in a 2-1 loss to the Lexington Legends at Whitaker Bank Ballpark Sunday afternoon. The pitching was absolutely phenomenal for Hagerstown (53-66, 23-26) Sunday. Tomas Alastre (L, 4-12) got the tough-luck loss, spinning five, two-run innings and the Suns sent Alex Troop and Alfonso Hernandez out of the pen for three hitless innings to close out the ball game. Lexington started the scoring in the third inning. Alastre walked Jeison Guzman before allowing a double from Rubendy Jaquez to put runners at second and third. A catcher's interference loaded the bases for Chris Hudgins , who grounded into a double play, allowing Guzman to break the scoreless tie. Drew Mendoza smacked his third homer of the season to left field in the fourth to tie the game, but the lead did not last long. Lexington's (57-61, 20-29) Jaquez duplicated Mendoza's task in the fifth to put his team up 2-1.

HOW SWEEP IT IS: Hagerstown took both games of yesterday's doubleheader against the Legends to improve to 5-7 in doubleheaders this season. The last three doubleheaders Hagerstown has played in have all ended in a sweep dating back to their first half sweep of the Lakewood BlueClaws June 11.

STRIKING SCHALLER ON THE ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings of work away from Municipal Stadium, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. He has also been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a career-high eight in his last outing Thursday.

ONE RUN FUN: After Hagerstown won both of yesterday's games by just a single run, the Suns have now played in a South Atlantic League-most 43 one-run games this season. The Suns have earned a 20-23 record in those games. To put that into perspective, the Suns played 32 one-run games last season, winning 16 of them.

VINDICTIVE VANN: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 16 runners in 13 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (94%) on the basepaths. The rest of the Suns have stranded 70% of their inherited runners this season.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued Tuesday. He threw five innings, tying his season-high eight punchouts and did not allow an earned run. The Oklahaoma-product produced four quality in five appearances starts prior to Tuesday's game in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.40, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. He has dazzled in his last two outings against Rome, fanning 13 batters in 12 innings and allowing just three runs in the span.

THE CHASE: Hagerstown stands 8.5 games back of first place Delmarva with 21 games remaining in the second half. The Suns would also have to jump over Hickory, Greensboro and Kannapolis to make the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.