Jackets Fall 6-5 in Heartbreaker

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (63-55, 27-23) fell on Monday night by a final score of 6-5 to the Greenville Drive (51-68, 19-30). The GreenJackets had the bases-loaded in the 9th inning, but Franklin Labour was called out on strikes, on what he thought was a check-swing, to end the game.

With the Asheville Tourists win over the Rome Braves, they take over sole possession of 1st place in the 2nd half standings. The GreenJackets are now one-game back of 1st.

The scoring started for the GreenJackets in the 1st inning. With runners on 1st and 2nd base and two outs, Greenville's shortstop Korby Batesole committed a throwing error to keep the inning alive, and two runs scored for the Jackets. A 3rd run came across in the frame when Jacob Gonzalez singled to right field, making it 3-0. Greenville answered right back in the 2nd inning.

Batesole redeemed himself for Greenville with a bases-clearing double to tie the score at three. In the home-half of the 2nd inning, the Jackets scratched another run across. Simon Whiteman sprinted home from 3rd base on a wild pitch, and the Jackets led it at 4-3. Greenville answered with a run in the 4th thanks to a Tyler Dearden single and we were even, again, at four.

Greenville broke the tie in the 6th inning. A solo home run for Alan Marrero, his 7th of the year, gave the Drive a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Esplin tripled to bring home a run and give Greenville a 6-4 lead. The Jackets scored again in the 8th inning on another wild pitch. This time it was Logan Wyatt coming home to make it just a 6-5 Greenville advantage.

In the 9th inning, the GreenJackets loaded the bases. With two outs, Franklin Labour was at the plate, and he'd strikeout on a check-swing to end the game.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM vs Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GVL) RHP Hunter Haworth (3-6, 4.85 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (5-7, 3.43 ERA)

Keaton Winn takes the hill in the 2nd game of the series with the Greenville Drive on Tuesday. Winn leads the GreenJackets with 110.1 innings on the mound this year. The right-hander has gone at least five-innings in his last six outings. In his last start on August 6th against the Hickory Crawdads, Winn went five-innings, and he allowed four runs on seven hits. The right hander has 84 strikeouts, to only 22 walks so far in 2019. He was selected in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants but he opted to return to Iowa Western Community College. The Giants selected him again the following year in the 5th round, and he decided to sign.

Hunter Haworth makes the start for Greenville on Tuesday night. The right-hander has faced the GreenJackets twice so far in 2019. In the 1st outing on April 10th, he went four-innings and allowed seven runs at Fluor Field. He came back and faced the Jackets on May 25th. In that appearance, he tossed two innings and he allowed two-runs, while throwing 60 pitches. Haworth was a 22nd round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft from Chico State University.

