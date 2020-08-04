Growlers Split the Pair against the Cheese, Take the Lead in the SW Michigan Pod

Kalamazoo, Mich., - The Kalamazoo Growlers split the doubleheader with the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies with the Daddies taking game one 4-1, while the Growlers won 2-1.

Game One

The Mac Daddies took to the board in the first as Kyle Ashworth (Cal Poly) singled and scored on a wild pitch.

They would score more in the third on a single by Garrett Navarra (Central Michigan University) that scored Kenton Crews (University of Evansville). Anthony Calarco (Northwestern) doubled came home an at-bat later on a single from Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University). Calarco touched home on a sacrifice fly by Connor McGuire (UC Irvine) to cap off the inning.

The Growlers scored their lone run in the bottom of the third, as Ryan Marra (Brown University) drove in Garrett Schultz (Xavier University) on a groundout.

The Mac Daddies were helped by a three-inning, two strikeout performance by Parker Sisovsky (Kalamazoo College), and a two-inning, no-hit, three strikeout night. Sisovsky got the win and improved to 1-1 on the summer, while Leatherman collected his second save. Twon Harris (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC) fell to 0-3 after 2.1 innings and two strikeouts.

Game Two

The addition of a sixth, extra-inning if there is a tie after five came into effect right away, as John Torreolla (Brown University) threw a no-hitter through five innings with six strikeouts. Dane Armbrustmacher (Western Michigan University) held a perfect game through four innings, before giving up a leadoff ground-rule double to start the fifth.

To start the sixth, Ashworth represented the international tiebreaker and scored on a wild pitch from Trey Nordmann (Howard College). Nordmann then retired three of the next four to put the Growlers down one heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Carter Smith (Grand Valley State University) replaced his teammate Cade Stanton as a pinch-runner and moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College). Marra in the next at-bat was hit and then move up to second on a bunt single by Will Morrison (Western Michigan University). Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) then drives a ball into right field and scored Smith and Marra to walk-off the game.

Nordmann earned his first win while Armbrustmacher was given the loss.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return to play tomorrow against the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies for a 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. start.

