Rox Sweep Bucks, Win Sixth Consecutive Game

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (16-10) won its sixth consecutive game following a 12-5 win over the Waterloo Bucks (18-10) on Monday. They're now 13-2 at Joe Faber Field this season.

The Rox took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) led off with a single and Andrew Pintar (BYU) followed with a walk. Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) then ripped a single up the middle and scored Rombach. In the next at-bat, Nate Swarts (Washington State) grounded out to shortstop but scored Pintar.

St. Cloud led 3-2 entering the fifth inning and quickly added five runs. The Rox loaded the bases in its first three at-bats. Collin Montez (Washington State) and Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) walked in runs to extend the lead to three runs. Pintar later scored Montez on a sac-fly. Thomason then drilled a two-run single to left field and scored both Montez and Rombach. The Rox led 8-2 following the inning.

That score remained until the eighth inning, when St. Cloud scored four additional runs. Norman smacked a leadoff double to left field and was followed by Jack Kelly (Minnesota) and Jordan Barth (Augustana) who drew consecutive walks. Montez walked in the first run of the inning. Rombach then flew out to the outfield, but Kelly then tagged up and scored from third base. Pintar later hammered a double down the left field line and scored Barth. Luke Roskam (Nebraska) scored the final run of the game for the Rox on a sac-fly that Montez scored on.

Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) made his second start of the season for St. Cloud and hurled four innings, striking out five batters. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) earned his first win of the season after pitching the fifth and sixth innings. Justin Wick (Creighton), Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) and Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) all pitched an inning to close the game.

With the win, the Rox are now one game out of first place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod.

St. Cloud is off on Tuesday and Wednesday. They return to action on Thursday at Mayo Field against the Rochester Honkers (4-19) with a 6:35 pm first pitch time.

The Rox return to the Rock Pile on Saturday, August 8th against the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

