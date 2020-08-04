Rafters Back to Action Tuesday Versus La Crosse on Cellcom Kids Day

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters return to Witter Field for a Tuesday matinee versus the La Crosse Loggers.

Wisconsin Rapids looks to keep up their winning ways behind a pitching staff that has excelled this year. The Rafters have a pod-best 3.00 ERA and 341 strikeouts as a pitching staff.

Today, the Rafters return to action with Travis Adams on the mound. Adams has 22 innings pitched on the year, and the third-most strikeouts with 28. Among starters, Adams has the fourth-best ERA on the team at 0.82. La Crosse will throw lefty Tony Roca to attempt to stop one of the best offenses in the league.

Offensively, the Rafters lead the league in home runs and are second to Fond du Lac in runs per game in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. On Friday, Jack-Thomas Wold tied Wisconsin's Caleb Denny and Waterloo's Patrick Ferguson for the league lead in home runs with his sixth. The Rafters used Wold's blast to win Friday's game and improve to 21-9.

The Rafters play game two of the series with La Crosse tomorrow at Witter Field. Coverage from Witter Field starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

