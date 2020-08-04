Lights out Again, Barringer Stuns Stingers to Get MoonDogs Back in Win Column

August 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. - Another big outing fromÂ Shane BarringerÂ secured a 5-0 win over the Willmar Stingers for the Mankato MoonDogs, Tuesday.

The southpaw ace, Barringer, pitched eight innings of scoreless baseball for the MoonDogs. He allowed three hits, walked two and struck out seven along the way. Now 3-0, He got his third consecutive win in his team-high sixth start.

Shane Barringer was elite again for his third consecutive win, Tuesday. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

The MoonDogs found themselves up 2-0 after a chopper to third base viaÂ Dylan PhillipsÂ scored a pair.Â Zach GillesÂ scored from third andÂ Michael CurialleÂ came in from second. Smart baserunning was put on display by Curialle to score from 180 feet out. The UCLA Bruin first got in scoring position by swiping second. On the next pitch, Curialle used his legs to wheel in behind Gilles on the putout to first. That made it 2-0 after one.

Michael Curialle slides in safe to put the MoonDogs up two in the first inning at Franklin Rogers Park. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

In the second,Â Drew StahlÂ scored his first run at Franklin Rogers Park when Gilles grounded out to third. After the second frame, it was a 3-0 game with the MoonDogs out in front.

Phillips scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 in the third.

In the third inning, Dylan Phillips scored on a wild pitch. (Image captured by Mansoor Ahmad)

Curialle kept his big night going into the fifth with a leadoff triple in the bottom half. Curialle scored moments later on another ball put in play by Phillips for his third RBI of the night. The MoonDogs held a 5-0 lead through five at The Frank.

The Stingers waited until the ninth inning to get in the score column, whenÂ Chase StankeÂ got around on a two-run home run to right field that shrunk the deficit to 5-2, but ultimately the MoonDogs closed it out for their 11th win of the summer.

The box score saw the MoonDogs win the hit battle, 10-5, and commit less errors with one to Willmar's two.

Barringer, now 3-0,Â had a surreal night for the MoonDogs on the hill. The southpaw threw eight innings of scoreless baseball. Barringer allowed three hits for his third straight win. He walked two and struck out seven.Â Nolan Pender, Barringer's Bellarmine University teammate, shut the door in the ninth. Despite allowing two runs on one swing, Pender pushed through to close out the win.

Willmar's starter,Â Tanner Brown (1-2), pitched five innings en route to the loss. The MoonDogs got nine of their 10 hits off Brown and scored each of their five runs during the southpaw's outing. Brown struck out eight Dogs hitters.

For tonight's box score clickÂ HERE.

The Mankato MoonDogs (11-17) are heading to Willmar to take on the Stingers (18-11) at Bill Taunton Stadium tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.Â at The Beehive.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.