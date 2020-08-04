Growlers Move Ahead After Bombers Rule Violation

Kalamazoo, MI- The results from the game played last night (August 3, 2020) at 8:00 p.m. has been changed in the standings due to a Northwoods League rule violation. The game will go down as a loss for the Bombers and will be removed from the Kalamazoo Growlers' overall record.

In the 8:00 p.m. contest, Battle Creek pitched an ineligible pitcher. As per Article XI, Section 18 of the Northwoods League Rules and Regulations, a pitcher must have two full days of rest after throwing 50 or more pitches. Last night, the Bombers violated that rule, as they sent out a pitcher who threw more than 50 pitches on Saturday (August 1).

As a result of the violation, the Bombers' record will be changed from 22-15-2 to 21-16-2. The Growlers now sit at 21-15-2, as the loss was removed from their record. Kalamazoo now sits 0.5 games ahead of Battle Creek for first place in the Michigan South Pod.

