Woodchucks Lose to Dock Spiders, Shutout for Second Time in 2020

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday night, 8-0 at home. It's the second time this season that the Woodchucks haven't collected at least one run during a game, and the first time since July 4th.

Caleb Denny and Cael Baker each had two-hit games for Wisconsin, who was kept off the scoreboard. Nate Madej was the starter for the Woodchucks. He allowed four runs (one earned) over 5.1 innings. He collected five strikeouts, but was given the loss. JD Shultz tossed 2.2 innings of one-run (unearned) ball afterwards. Marcos Del Valle also worked for the Chucks, allowing two runs.

Top Performers

Caleb Denny was 2-4 in the game with two singles.

Cael Baker was 2-4 in the game with two singles.

JD Shultz didn't allow an earned run over 2.2 innings of relief.

Next Up

The Chucks are in Fond du Lac tomorrow, before starting a 2-game series at home on Thursday. They'll play the La Crosse Loggers, starting Thursday, at 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

