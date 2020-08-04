Pit Spitters Win
August 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters failed to rally late as the Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed yet another outstanding performance from their bullpen en route to the 4-3 victory Tuesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
For the second time in as many games, four Traverse City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in the victory. Strikeouts continue to plague the Resorters as they've gone down 62 times via the punch out over the previous five games.
The Pit Spitters jumped on the board first as University of Michigan outfielder, Tito Flores, stole home to deliver Traverse City the 1-0 lead. Great Lakes responded promptly, plating three runs in the third inning highlighted by a Cooper Peterson two-RBI triple to forge ahead 3-1. Spitters second baseman and recent Central Michigan transfer, Mario Camilletti, notched a triple of his own in the third inning, scoring Tito Flores and cutting into the Resorters lead 3-2. Pit Spitters relievers Kyle Jones and Evan Hiatt held the Resorters in check as they combined for three hitless innings with three strikeouts as Johnny Hipsman and Chris Monroe both added individual RBIs to regain the 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the ninth frame, Pit Spitters closer and North Carolina A&T State product, Evan Gates, earned the save with three-straight strikeouts to send the Spitters on to the 4-3 win.
Traverse City reliever and University of Toledo arm, Kyle Jones (3-0), tossed a pair of scoreless/hitless innings in his third victory on the season. Great Lakes bullpen arm, Anderson Strunk (0-1), lasted 1.2 innings allowing one run to cross on three hits in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 13-2 on the year while the Resorters fall 2-13. University of Nebraska standout and former Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year, Spencer Schwellenbach, went a perfect 3-for-3 including a couple of stolen bases and an unbelievable leaping grab at shortstop.
The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Wednesday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.
