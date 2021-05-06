Grizzlies and Gahagen Shuts out Rush 2-0

West Valley City, Utah - Parker Gahagen saved all 16 shots he saw and Ty Lewis and AJ White each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 2-0 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Rapid City 11 to 5. Utah got on the board as AJ White scored 6:27 into the second period. White leads the team with 7 power play goals. It stayed a 1-0 tilt until Ty Lewis scored an empty net with 27 seconds left. Trey Bradley had 1 assist as he is 2nd on the club with 23 assists on the year.

Utah outshot Rapid City 34 to 16. Parker Gahagen got his 4th post college shutout. It's his first shutout in a Utah uniform. Last season he had 2 clean sheets with Newfoundland last season and 1 with Evansville in the SPHL.

Utah is back in 4th place in the Western Conference with a .535 winning percentage, a .001 advantage over Rapid City for 4th place. The top 4 teams in each conference reaches the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The 4 game series continues on Friday night. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 16 save shutout.

2. AJ White (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Adam Carlson (RC) - 32 of 33 saves.

