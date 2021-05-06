Mavs Game Preview vs. Wichita Thunder

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Team Records

KC: 23-23-8-2, 56 points

WIC: 34-16-6-2, 76 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 67 points (19g, 31a)

Take the Lead

The Mavericks are 14-1-5 when leading after two periods.

Resupplied

The Mavericks received an injection of depth and talent from their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat last week. Forward Giorgio Estephan, defensemen Greg Moro and Koletrane Wilson, and goaltender Andrew Shortridge were assigned late last week.

Hot Streak

Five Mavericks are currently on point streaks. Forward Darik Angeli has two points on two goals in two games. Forward Giorgio Estephan has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Forward Adam Brady has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Forward Lane Scheidl has two points on one goal and one assist in two games. Defenseman Marcus Crawford has three points on three assists in three games.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 8 - Tailgate Saturday and Chiefs Pregame Party

May 15 - Tailgate Saturday and Blades Tribute Night

May 20 - Thirsty Thursday

May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

