Mavs Game Preview vs. Wichita Thunder
May 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Team Records
KC: 23-23-8-2, 56 points
WIC: 34-16-6-2, 76 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
WIC: Anthony Beauregard - 67 points (19g, 31a)
Take the Lead
The Mavericks are 14-1-5 when leading after two periods.
Resupplied
The Mavericks received an injection of depth and talent from their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat last week. Forward Giorgio Estephan, defensemen Greg Moro and Koletrane Wilson, and goaltender Andrew Shortridge were assigned late last week.
Hot Streak
Five Mavericks are currently on point streaks. Forward Darik Angeli has two points on two goals in two games. Forward Giorgio Estephan has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Forward Adam Brady has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Forward Lane Scheidl has two points on one goal and one assist in two games. Defenseman Marcus Crawford has three points on three assists in three games.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 8 - Tailgate Saturday and Chiefs Pregame Party
May 15 - Tailgate Saturday and Blades Tribute Night
May 20 - Thirsty Thursday
May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
