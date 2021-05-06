Defenseman Matt Petgrave Joins the Mavericks

May 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of defenseman Matt Petgrave Friday.

Petgrave, a six-foot-one, 201-pound, 29-year-old defenseman from Toronto, Ontario joins the Mavericks after starting the season with the Florida Everblades. In 44 games for the Everblades, Petgrave had 12 points on one goal and 11 assists.

"We are very pleased to be adding Matt Petgrave," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "Matt is a very skilled puck moving defenseman that has ample AHL and ECHL experience. Matt makes us better, he has been a great addition to a strong Florida line-up and logged major minutes for them all season."

In his ECHL career, Petgrave has played in 184 games, scoring 25 goals and compiling 85 assists for 110 points and 257 penalty minutes.

"We are very pleased to be adding him and believe he will help us round out our d-core as we make a strong playoff push," O'Had continued. "We have one mission and that is to make ourselves better every day and Matt helps us do that."

The Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Catch all the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.