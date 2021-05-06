Enter the ECHL/Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge ©

May 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Think you know your hockey? Are you ready to prove you are the ECHL fan with the most NHL knowledge? If so, it's time to prove it! The 2021 Stanley CupÂ® Playoffs are right around the corner, and for the third year in a row, the ECHL has formed a group for the Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge ©.

Visit NHL.com/ECHL-NHLChallenge and get ready to test your ability to correctly predict the outcome of the Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Predict the series length, in games, for each 1st Round matchup to earn potential bonus points (available for the 1st Round only). See official rules for details.

The winner of the ECHL group for the Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge © will receive a personalized ECHL jersey of their choice.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All Rights Reserved.

