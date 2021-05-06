Neuber Returns and Berzolla Bolsters Back End

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that forward Kyle Neuber has been returned on loan from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and on Wednesday, defenseman Zach Berzolla has agreed to terms.

Neuber, 32, was loaned to Tucson on Apr. 6 and played in two games with the Roadrunners. The burly forward earned a fighting major in each contest. Neuber had previously seen AHL action with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and the Toronto Marlies. With the Everblades this season, Neuber has accumulated 81 penalty minutes in 21 contests.

Berzolla, 22, signed a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) on Mar. 25 but did not appear in a game. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound blueliner recently played four years at Colorado College where he earned a reputation as a reliable defenseman and stalwart shot blocker. Berzolla blocked 68 shots in 23 games with the Tigers this season, placing him first in the NCHC and fourth in the nation. The Howell, New Jersey native also ranked second in the NCAA with 2.96 blocks per game.

Berzolla's ability to clog shooting lanes extends beyond his senior season. The defenseman finished eighth nationally as a junior in the 2019-20 season with 77 blocked shots, and he placed ninth in the NCAA as a sophomore in 2018-19 with 83 blocked shots.

Prior to his time with Colorado College, Berzolla skated with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League for three seasons. His best year came as an 18-year-old with Muskegon when he posted four goals, 16 assists, and a +20 rating.

