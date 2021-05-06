Mavericks Fight Hard, But Fall 7-5 to Wichita

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 7-5 Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Giorgio Estephan, Darik Angeli, Lane Scheidl, Nick Pastujov, and Greg Moro netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Shots: KC 12, WIC 9

Second Period

Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (18) at 1:21. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (8) at 6:25. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Greg Moro.

Wichita goal: Matteo Gennaro (22) at 7:53. Assisted by Dean Stewart.

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (17) at 10:15. Assisted by Willie Corrin and Lane Scheidl.

Wichita goal: Anthony Beauregard (23) at 14:31. Assisted by Dean Stewart.

Wichita goal: Garrett Schmitz (5) at 15:05. Assisted by Spencer Dorowicz.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (16) at 17:18. Assisted by Greg Moro and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 8, WIC 9

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (7) at 3:24. Assisted by Jared VanWormer.

Wichita goal: Brayden Watts (7) at 3:47.

Kansas City goal: Greg Moro (1) at 10:06. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Rob Bordson.

Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (19) at 10:38. Assisted by Mathieu Gagnon and Jay Dickman.

Wichita goal: Jay Dickman (16) at 19:16.

Shots: KC 10, WIC 5

Notes and Streaks

Darik Angeli, Giorgio Estephan, Rob Bordson, Bryan Lemos, and Lane Scheidl have points in consecutive games.

Greg Moro registered a multi point game on one goal and two assists.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi point game on one goal and one assist.

Darik Angeli registered a multi point game on one goal and one assist.

Bryan Lemos registered a multi point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

